No voting for those who missed out on pre-poll

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says Fijians scheduled to vote during pre-polling but have missed out, will not be able to vote in this year’s General Election.

The SoE made this clarification after numerous reports were received of people not being able to vote due to various reasons.

Saneem reiterated that once a person misses out, they will have to wait for the next election to be able to vote.

“If a person has missed out on pre-poll voting you cannot vote again. It does not mean that if you have missed out on pre-poll you can go and vote on Election Day. Those venues are now concluded, you cannot go and vote again. We will not open any ballot box to allow a new voting ballot paper to go in. So if you have missed out on pre-poll you have missed out on voting in the 2022 General Election.”

Saneem also clarified that extensive awareness was done with regards to pre-poll.

Pre-poll concluded last night with men and women of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces casting their votes at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Suva.