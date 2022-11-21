No vote buying: Bainimarama

[File Photo]

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says there is no such thing as vote buying by his political party, as claimed by opposition parties and their supporters.

FBC News approached Bainimarama and asked him if his party is buying votes by giving away merchandise and providing refreshments to those who are turning up to their rallies.

The FijiFirst leader says these things are only given to their supporters.

He says no one is forced to receive them, but supporters willingly came forward to receive them, so it is not a vote buy.

Meanwhile, FBC News has also noted that other political parties have provided refreshments and merchandize to those who are turning up to their events.