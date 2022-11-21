No turf control in PA: Tabuya

People's Alliance Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya has clarified there is no such thing as turf control in her Party.

She claims this was the case in her previous party – the Social Democratic Liberal Party, but with the PA, they are free to campaign where ever they have a voter base.

Tabuya says she is based in Suva, but her family lives in Kalabu, so she defines that as her voter base.

“All candidates can move around Fiji where ever there is your base because we are one constituency. What we do encourage is that you do have a natural physical voter base, somewhere where you can define yourself. It could be where you live, where your family is based.”

Tabuya says this week she will be visiting Vanua Levu, Koro Island, and Kadavu based on invites and where she thinks she has a voter base.