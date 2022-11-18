No rivalry with Warid: Tabuya

Liliana Warid [left] and Lynda Tabuya

Lynda Tabuya, the Deputy Leader of the People’s Alliance, has denied any rivalry with fellow candidate Liliana Warid.

FBC News had asked Tabuya if she felt threatened by Warid’s reinstatement as a candidate after she was initially left out of the final list of 55.

Tabuya says there are no differences between her and Warid, and they also have their own voter base.

Tabuya says she will be contesting for the Nasinu constituency, while Warid will be contesting for voters in Suva.

“She’s going to be moving around Suva with Filimoni Vosarogo, Cecil Brown and Dan Lobendahn. They’ve got a lot of people to appeal to, so she has her work cut out for her, just like I do and I just wish her the best.”

Tabuya says she is happy for the final 55 candidates who have been selected by the party to contest the 2022 General Election.