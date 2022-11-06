No replacement for Waqavonovono

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will not look for another proposed candidate to replace Pita Waqavonovono who stepped down yesterday.

Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says they have decided this as it is a long process to look for a proposed candidate.

The process includes the Expression of Interest by the candidates, support from the constituencies, interviews by the Selection Committee, submission to the Management Board for approval and the endorsement by the Party General Assembly.

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA Youth representative Pita Waqavonovono has decided not to contest the 2022 General Election due to health issues.

“We had gone through the running process and it’s just unfortunate that this happened over the last 24 hours, but that is politics, it can be very fluid and a party has to be prepared for it. But the 54 you saw today is a very solid team”

Gavoka says despite having only 54 proposed candidates, they are confident to make the five percent threshold to enter the parliament.