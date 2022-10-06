No prima-facie breach in PA complaints: SOE

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office’s preliminary assessment in relation to the People’s Alliance complaints against the FijiFirst did not find any prima-facie breach of the Electoral Act.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem acknowledged receiving the PA’s complaints on Monday and has forwarded the list to the FijiFirst for a response which is due by 5pm next Wednesday.

Saneem says FEO will also consider the complaint and the information it receives from the response before determining the next course of action.

The SOE further provided clarification of the People’s Alliance’s misconception of how the legal system operates in terms of breaches of the campaign law.

Saneem says Section 6 (1)(f) of the Electoral Act states that the Supervisor of Elections oversees compliance with campaign rules and reporting requirements. In the event there are probable breaches of the campaign rules, the SoE will refer the same to FICAC. Thereafter, FICAC will determine, on the basis of evidence and the law, whether it could prosecute the offence in Court. Neither the SoE nor FICAC are the final arbiters as that is the role of the Courts under the Constitution.

The FEO also highlighted an incorrectly published article by the Fiji Sun titled “No Need For Caretaker Government To Be Appointed: Saneem”.

The article highlights that “all ministers remain holding their ministerial portfolios and Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu would still hold on to the Opposition leader post until the writ was issued”.

Saneem clarifies that “the Prime Minister and other Ministers continue in office until the next Prime Minister assumes office after a general election in accordance with section 93(7) of the Constitution.

Saneem has also offered a correction for errors in the said article.