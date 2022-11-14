No other capable leader: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama is encouraging voters to question other political parties on the changes they are boasting about.

He says the fact of the matter is that other opposition parties do not have stable policies to enhance Fiji’s economic development.

“If you ask them, they won’t be able to outline the policy changes they will bring. The only change they know is to bring back the Great Council of Chiefs, reinstate the native land, talks on Bill 17. They do not have any real changes or policies to introduce that will improve children’s education and expand the employment sector.”

Bainimarama states that past governments were unable to achieve the economic development and growth recorded by the FijiFirst administration.

The Prime Minister adds that political parties are telling eligible voters that they will take Fiji forward, but they do not have a capable leader.

Bainimarama reiterated that the current government eliminated racial discrimination and since then, rapid economic development changes have been recorded continuously.

He highlighted this during a recent campaign meeting in Nasinu.