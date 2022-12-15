No official complaint yet from parties: SoE

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem at a presser earlier this evening.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says he has not received any official complaint from the political parties regarding their concerns over the FEO app glitch and the provisional results.

This afternoon, the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, the Fiji Labour Party and the Unity Fiji Party questioned the credibility of the electoral process following the glitch.

In a press conference this afternoon, Saneem says once he receives the complaints then will act on it.

“I haven’t received anything, so I can’t make a pre-empted decision on it. Of course, once the complaints come we’ll look at the merits of the complaints, we’ll look at the in-fact information, and we might have to ask for more evidence or particulars.”



So far, the political parties have only made their complaints to the media.

They have indicated to petition the President regarding their complaints.