Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says that Ro Filipe and his group’s departure from the party is an indication that there are no more factions within SODELPA.

Gavoka says they least expected that they would run down the party upon departure, and their actions speaks volumes of their loyalty.

“You know, there’s a saying that in politics – you keep the doors swinging both ways. You don’t close the door and don’t burn your bridges. It’s just unfortunate that someone experienced has decided to do that and you can imagine that he does not sit well with most of our people.”

Gavoka says the eight former member’s departure will not have any impact on SODELPA, as Ro Filipe and his group claim that it would affect the number of seats that the party would have in parliament.

He says the issues that emerged while Ro Filipe and his group were still in the party is a huge lesson for them, as they were raised to live on good terms.

Asked if they would form a coalition with any other political party if push comes to shove in the general election, Gavoka says that they will cross the bridge when it comes to it.

The SODELPA Leader says that they have moved forward with the process to find replacements for the 8 former members that have jumped ship.

The party will announce its final lot of provisional candidates this weekend.