No limitation on the number of observers: AG

There is no restriction on the number of multinational observers who will be participating in the upcoming General Election.

This was highlighted by the Minister responsible for Elections, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while signing the terms of reference this afternoon between the three co-chairs in Fiji.

The three co-chairs are India, Australia, and Indonesia who have agreed to continue the engagement in the coming election.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum has commended the three for coming on board as the Multinational Observer Group and the independent International Observer Group will essentially be observing the coming election and providing comments after the election.

“We don’t have any restrictions or numbers. The co-chairs are here the last time the Secretariat was provided by Australia. They need to get accreditation through the Fijian Government but it’s open. We’ve invited different countries that want to participate but there is no limitation on the number of observers. It has to be handled through the Secretariat which liaises and works closely with the Electoral Commission and the Supervisor of Elections Office. But we don’t have any restriction per se.”

Chargé d’affaires of the Australian High Commission, John Williams says they’re looking forward to establishing a Secretariat and Observers from Australia to come for the election.

Indian High Commissioner’s Office Second Secretary, Saifullah Khan stresses they are pleased to come on board again and be part of the MOG.

He adds that this reflects the confidence the Fijian side has in the support provided by the Government of India during elections.