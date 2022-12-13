No irregularities in electoral steps: MOG

[Source: Multinational Observer Group - Fiji Election 2022 / Facebook]

The Multinational Observers Group says it has not observed any irregularities in the electoral steps observed to date or significant issues that would prevent registered voters from casting their ballot during pre-polling, through postal voting or on Election Day tomorrow.

In its pre-Election Day statement, the MOG says it has observed the Fijian Elections Office to be a professional organization that is well-prepared to deliver a successful 2022 General Election.

It says it has observed all key electoral steps to date and evaluated the FEO’s functions, operations and preparations.

The Group says it was provided with full access to observe the voter registrations process, establishment of the National Register of Voters, polling staff training, voter awareness and education, candidate nominations (including appeals and objections), candidate draw, printing and storage of ballots and pre-poll voting.

The MOG says it also met with a vast array of stakeholders, such as political parties, civil society, religious groups and all relevant Fijian government institutions.

It says no significant irregularities were observed at the 115 pre-polling venues visited by observers from December 5th