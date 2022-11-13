No ill-feeling: Vosarogo

Filimoni Vosarogo

Suva lawyer, Filimoni Vosarogo says he holds no ill feelings towards not being selected as a deputy leader for The People’s Alliance.

Vosarogo is a former deputy leader for the Social Democratic Liberal Party but resigned last November to join the PA.

Despite having a significant number of supporters, he says he respects the decision of the party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka and the process executed to choose the deputies.

Vosarogo says his only focus is on helping the People’s Alliance win the General Election next month.

“I resigned from SODELPA to become an ordinary member of People’s Alliance. I’m just grateful to be part of the team and to work hard to get the numbers so that I can be in Parliament.”

Vosarogo urges Fijians to cast their votes on December 14th to choose the administration they believe can best run the country for the next four years.

He says he is confident of the party’s chances in securing victory in the General Election and forming the next government.