No false promises: PM

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says his government doesn’t make false promises.

He made the comments while officiating the Moturiki Water Project System at Niubasaga Village on Moturiki Island.

Bainimarama stresses that Fijians are their priority.

“You can be rest assured that your government not only listens but we act. We are not here to make false promises or waste your time. We are here to continue steering Fiji into a productive, peaceful prosperous future, one.”

Bainimarama adds there is nothing more important to Government than the Fijian people, the natural environment, and God-given resources.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also opened a communal house at Niubasaga Village and handed over organic liquid fertilizer which was followed by a coconut tree planting exercise.

Minister for Health, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete, and Minister for Infrastructure and Meteorological Services, Jone Usamate also attended the Prime Minister’s event on Moturiki.