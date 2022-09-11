No evidence provided on claims of rigged elections

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says politicians who have made wild allegations that the past two General Elections were rigged, have not provided any evidence to date.

Sayed-Khaiyum says National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad and other opposition members seek to undermine the very electoral system in which they want to participate in.

“Since 2014, not a single politician that has participated in the elections that has alleged that elections are somehow or the other not free and fair or was rigged – has not provided a single shred of evidence to prove that allegation. And this is why I continuously say that we also have the MOG report which has said that both elections have been held in a credible fashion and we believe it will be done also this time around.”

In a latest stunt, Professor Prasad had claimed in parliament two weeks ago that he will reveal the name of the government member who had said the 2014 election was rigged.

However, two weeks on and Professor Prasad is yet to reveal the name of the FijiFirst member who he claimed had made the statement.

Sayed-Khaiyum says these are just baseless allegations.

“And as we have continuously said, that the majority of the times I think subconsciously the reason why they do, do that is because they know they won’t win the elections, so they want to have a reason to say this is why we did not win the elections.”

Sayed-Khaiyum further adds the Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office are on a very tight ship and they are running very professionally.

“All the Opposition are doing including NFP Leader have just simply made wild allegations in the same way he (Biman Prasad) stood in parliament and said we have lodged allegations against FijiFirst and the Supervisor of Elections had to actually come out and say none were lodged. He (Biman Prasad) said when we lodge complains – they don’t investigate it. Well there is none lodged since the campaign period started.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the FijiFirst goes to great lengths to ensure they follow the law at all times.

He says they have people who do legal verification for the Party on all matters.