No evidence from Chaudhry since 2014

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has once again made allegations of voter fraud in the 2022 General Election.

Chaudhry claims if the total number of votes received by the opposition parties is counted together, they have won the election.

He further claims that the Fijian Elections Office has the results but is not releasing it.

“This is the Labour Party’s position that we are alleging possible fraud, and we will take it up from there.”

However, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says this is the third time Chaudhry has made claims against the election results in Fiji.

Saneem says the first claim was made in 2014 and then in 2018, and the same is being done this time around.

“From 2018 until now he (Mahendra Chaudhry) is still on his way with the evidence. Now again in 2022 history repeats itself. Mr Chaudhry has made a grand claim about voter fraud evidence which he has, but he will not release yet.”

Chaudhry had made these claims at a joint press conference of the opposition parties.