No electronic voting or counting: SOE

The Supervisor of Elections has stressed that there is no electronic voting or counting in Fiji.

Mohammed Saneem made this statement in response to social media post by Fiji Labour Party candidate, Jale Cavu, who had claimed that the electoral process of voting and counting is done electronically, and should be done manually instead.

Saneem says the voting and counting is done in a result-management system, which is a locally developed and maintained software.

“It was built by DATEC, it has got a double-blind data entry system so that there are no mistakes in the results. This sort of conspiracy theories are designed to not only diminish the credibility of elections but also raises concerns about the integrity of the Fijians who are involved in the electoral process.”

Saneem says the Fiji Labour Party should take action against Cavu for spreading misinformation about the electoral process.

He also questioned why Cavu is contesting the 2022 General Election if he does not believe in the system.

The SOE says the entire voting process will now be video recorded and aired on the newly-launched Channel 14, on the Walesi platform.