No coalition with PA or NFP: Gavoka

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka while speaking on FBC TV’s 4 The Record show.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has ruled out any possibility of a post-election coalition with the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party.

The SODELPA Leader made this comment while speaking on FBC TV’s 4 The Record show.

Gavoka was asked about his preference, according to which he refuses to work with Sitiveni Rabuka and Biman Prasad.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are a lot of differences, and I don’t really see them as a partner right now and again I say I don’t think we need them, we will win this outright.”

SODELPA also terminated its working relationship with Savenaca Narube’s Unity Fiji Party; however, Gavoka still believes his party has some common ground with Unity Fiji, and it will be his choice of coalition if the need arises.