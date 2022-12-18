No changes on the leaderboard

The Fijian Elections Office has released more results and the FijiFirst is leading the tally as now they have 192, 746 votes.

This is 42.47 percent of the vote results released so far.

These are results of 1994 stations counted out of the 2071 stations.

The People’s Alliance now has 162, 771 votes which is 35.87 percent of total votes.

The National Federation Party is on third with 40, 204 votes, while SODELPA has 23614 votes.

Unity Fiji has 12, 607 votes, Fiji Labour Party has 12, 185 votes, We Unite Fiji Party has 5923 votes and ALL PEOPLES PARTY has 2552 votes.

New Generation Party now has 949 votes.

Independent candidates Rajendra Sharma has 195 votes and Ravinesh Reddy has 79 votes.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has 131, 792 votes which is 29.04 percent and PA Leader has 71, 508 votes which is 16.42 percent.

FF GS is on third with 21, 277 votes while PA Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya is also in top five with 11, 403 votes.

The NFP Leader, Biman Prasad has 10, 852 votes.

Based on the current data and percentage of votes released as at 6am, it is projected that FijiFirst will likely secure 26 seats, People’s Alliance 21, the National Federation Party will have five seats while SODELPA will have three.

However, this is may change as results from 77 stations are yet to be released.

Final Results by Party as of 18 December 2022 - 2am [2071 of 2071 Stations Counted]

Party Name Candidate Votes % of Total Votes FijiFirst 200,246 42.55% The People's Alliance 168,581 35.82% National Federation Party 41,830 8.89% Social Democratic Liberal Party 24,172 5.14% Unity Fiji 13,100 2.78% Fiji Labour Party 12,704 2.70% We Unite Fiji Party 6,070 1.29% All Peoples Party 2,638 0.56% New Generation Party 964 0.20% Rajendra Sharma 198 0.04% Ravinesh Reddy 81 0.02% Total 470,584 100%



[Source: FEO]