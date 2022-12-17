No candidate allowed into count center: Saneem

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem maintains that no candidate can enter the count center premises.

The National Federation Party has once again made claims that FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum visited the national count centre late last night.

During a joint press conference with People’s Alliance, Unity Fiji and the Fiji Labour Party, NFP leader, Biman Prasad claims the FijiFirst GS was in the 300m vicinity of the count center witnessed by the count agents.

He has also clarified that there is no 300m vicinity but fences, which is manned by Police officers at all times.

We have also gathered that Sayed-Khaiyum did not enter the count centre at any time.