No campaigning allowed near pre-poll venues

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is advising Fijians who will take part in the pre-poll to be mindful of the political campaign environment currently underway.

Saneem stresses there is no campaign allowed within the 300-meter boundary of a polling venue.

The Fijian Elections Office has started deploying teams this week to remote areas and outer islands as only four days remain before pre-polling begins.

“This means that at the time a pre-poll is being conducted in a location political parties or even members of the public cannot campaign in that area.”

The FEO has 77, 907 registered voters who will be voting during pre-polling at the 613 venues from December 5th to the 9th.

In this election, there are 7, 341 more voters registered for pre-polling.