NGP candidates get approval

New Generation Party candidates [File Photo]

There are now six approved candidates for the December 14th General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they’ve approved the five candidates nominated by the New Generation Party this afternoon.

The five members include acting Party Leader Varinava Tiko, President Wane Moli Veiba, Ratu Isireli Dausiga, Ranjina Kaur, and Aminisitai Tuirabe.

Saneem has also approved the nomination of independent candidate Rajendra Prakash Sharma to contest the 2022 General Election.

He says they expect more nominations to come their way in the coming days.

During his daily brief, Saneem also highlighted that the postal voting applications are still open.

The FEO has received over 1, 400 applications for postal voting.