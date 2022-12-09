NFP pulled something out of its hat: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he is aware that his photo from 2019 is being circulated on social media.

This follows the claims made by the National Federation Party that Sayed-Khaiyum visited Star Printery in Raiwaqa last Thursday where the ballot papers were being printed.

Sayed-Khaiyum says his visit in 2019 to the Star Printery was for some other work but opposition supporters have been using it to spread misinformation.

“I am told now that somebody has taken a screenshot of my visit back in 2019 when I went to visit star printer for some other work, nothing to do with ballot papers and circulating that.”

The photo has been taken from the Fiji Sun of 5th December 2019, when Sayed-Khaiyum was touring the new paper production factory which ventured into printing and manufacturing paper products such as bags, food packaging and straws.

The NFP had claimed that the reason for Sayed-Khaiyum’s visit on the 1st of December is unknown.

However Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday clarified that he was in the Northern Division on 1st December and also provided evidence such as pictures and boarding passes.

He adds the NFP has pulled something out of its hat, decided to write a letter of complaint with absolutely no evidence whatsoever.