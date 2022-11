The National Federation Party this afternoon hits out at former member and now FijiFirst Provisional Candidate Ridhi Damodar.

NFP General Secretary Seni Nabou says Damodar can carry on with her shameful political and comical behaviour in FijiFirst.

Nabou attached a receipt outlining Damodar’s participation in the party.

She says Damodar continued to remain a paid member for one year until September 26th.