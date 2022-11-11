NFP files 55 nominations

National Federation Party filed nominations for 55 candidates today

The National Federation Party has today filed nominations for 55 provisional candidates.

Party General Secretary, Seni Nabou and another party official filed the nominations.

Nabou declined to make a comment when approached by the media.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the party had earlier filed nominations yesterday but was advised to re-file their submissions due to administrative issues.

“When NFP filed its nominations yesterday, they had some administrative issues in the nomination relating to some declarations, in particular, the declarations was not duly witnessed. Therefore they took it back to sort that out and re-file all the nominations again today.”

Meanwhile, the People’s Alliance Party, Social Democratic Liberal Party and FijiFirst Party will also file their candidate nominations later today.

The candidate nomination period will end on Monday, November 14th.