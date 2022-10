[Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office says the National Federation Party has complied with its notice by removing the banner outside its headquarters in Tamavua, Suva.

The FEO had yesterday given a notice to NFP directing it to remove campaign material that was placed on the road reserve in breach of Section 112(3) of the Electoral Act.

The FEO in a statement says this morning it has noted that the said banner has been removed.