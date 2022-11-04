NFP announces final list of provisional candidates

[Photo Credit: NFP/Facebook]

The former founder of non-government organization FRIEND Sashi Kiran, and former Fiji First MP Balminder Singh have been announced as the proposed candidates for National Federation Party.

The party today announced the last batch of its proposed candidates for the December 14th General Election.

Also included are the likes of NFP stalwarts Parmod Chand and former President of Fiji Law Society Dorsami Naidu.

Iliesa Raiduduva, the former Parliament staff, who is alleged to have made copies of a video of the altercation between PM Voreqe Bainimarama and NFP President Pio Tikoduadua in 2019 has also been named.

The others include businessman and President of TISI Lautoka Ajay Kumar, Anshu Lata Assistant General Secretary of NFP, Bimal Prasad Chaudhary, Davina Loloma, Jone Vakalalavanua, businessman and registered surveyor Himayat Ali, NFP Vice President Kiniviliame Salabogi, former District Officer Waisale Kanavo, former Opposition Leader Prem Singh, businessman Rakesh Chand, community worker Rakesh Rohit Raju, former Fiji Pine executive Sekonaia Rabukaduadua, Veniana Kotonitabua and former business executive Ram Lingam Mudaliar and former Fiji Teachers Association General Secretary Agni Deo Singh.

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad and President Pio Tikoduadua will lead the party to general elections.

The party had announced the first batch of provisional candidates in August.

The party has announced 55 provisional candidates and will be filing their nominations with the Supervisor of Elections next week.