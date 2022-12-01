NFP and People’s Alliance show a united front in Labasa

The National Federation Party and People’s Alliance party have shown a united front as they rallied for support from voters in Labasa yesterday.

The heads of the two major parties are gathering as much support as they can to topple the FijiFirst government.

The inaugural joint campaign rally in the North for the two parties yesterday promises to change the way FijiFirst governs the country.

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says they intend to win the elections.

“Our Party, the People’s Alliance has been very busy building a national movement. Its mission is to reclaim Fiji. Reclaim it from the deadly embrace of two dictators and regain Fiji and win the election to become the next government. That’s the movement we are on.”

NFP Leader Biman Prasad is confident, the newly forged alliance will win them a record number of seats in the December 14 elections.

“I am here with Mr Rabuka and I am here to form the next government in this country.”

Around three hundred party supporters packed the Labasa Civic Center yesterday to hear the two leaders speak.

The supporters publicly displayed their backing for the two leaders with cheers and applause and the occasional chant “vote Fiji First out.”