New results pour in

The Fijian Elections Office has published a new set of final results this morning with the People Alliance taking the lead.

Sitiveni Rabuka’s party currently secures 10960 votes, which is equivalent to 54.63 percent of the total votes counted so far.

FijiFirst is second with 4430 votes, equivalent to 22.08 percent.

Following them is the Social Democratic Liberal Party, which has 1633 votes, the National Federation Party has 1053 votes, Unity Fiji is fifth with 795 votes while the other four parties and the two independent candidates have scores all below 400.

Meanwhile, Rabuka and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama’s counts are neck-and-neck.

Rabuka currently has 2741 votes, while Bainimarama has 2732.

PA’s candidate Lynda Tabuya has 842 votes, followed by her fellow party members Vitimi Rayalu, Ratu Antonio Lalabalavu, and Siromi Turaga.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, says these are rolling results and Fijians can expect a final outcome by Sunday.

The counting continues at the Count Center at the Vodafone Arena.