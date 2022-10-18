New platform to check polling venues

The Fijian Elections Office has launched its 1500 SMS platform for registered voters to check their polling venues.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says anyone registered to vote in the upcoming election will be able to access this platform.

Saneem also stated this platform will be accessible to over 90,000 Fijians who have not yet upgraded to the new blue voter cards.

This as these Fijians are still eligible to use their green voter cards to vote on Election Day.

“Apart from printing and allowing voters to physically access the voter list, the FEO has also created this accessible online module which will citizens to verify where they will be voting and also at the same time confirm that their location for voting is correct in case they have not upgraded to the latest voter card.”

The platform will go online later this evening, and Saneem says it will be accessible until 6pm on Election Day.

He says a similar platform was used in the last General Election, where they noted massive engagement by the public.