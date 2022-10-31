New locations for campaign material placement

The Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem this evening confirmed that more venues have been approved for placements of campaign materials.

Speaking to FBC News Saneem says the new venues have been approved following consultations with political parties.

He says they expect applications from political parties requesting more venues in the coming days.

“They are at liberty to write to us and ask us to approve those venues, we will do so in consultations with authorities and they will be able to place campaign materials in those areas.”

Saneem says the recent approval also allows for parties to put up digital screens for campaign ads.

Meanwhile, Saneem says that as at 5 pm today, 91 postal votes have been received, of which 40 have been approved.

The SOE adds that following the announcement of the election date on Sunday, they served a record number of 4,951 voters, of which 613 were new registrations and just over 4,000 were upgrades of voter cards and details.

He says the confirmed voter numbers for the 2022 General Election will be announced in a few days from now.