New government ready to lead

NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad [left] with PA Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka

An official communication will be sent to the President confirming the New People’s Alliance, National Federation Party and SODELPA government is ready to lead under the new Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad says the leaders are pleased to give Fijians a Christmas present of a strong and united coalition government ready to respond to their call for change.

“People have chosen a new way, a new path, and a new government and we the coalition partners now the People’s Alliance, the NFP, and SODELPA, promise the people of Fiji that a new era will be starting as the new government takes on the power in this country.”

Article continues after advertisement

PA Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka thanked Fijians saying they voted for change and they have given them that.

He also thanked outgoing FijiFirst Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his cabinet for running the affairs of the nation for the past 16 years.

“Losing and the election is not the end. I lost in 1999 and I kept trying. I’ve been given the opportunity this time, once in 2018 and again this time and different party, and play yours cards right. Lead your team well and work hard.”

16 members of the SODELPA Management Board voted in favour of PAP and NFP, while 14 voted for FijiFirst.