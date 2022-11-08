New Generation willing to join party that wins majority seats

New Generation party leader Varinava Tiko

New Generation party leader Varinava Tiko has indicated their willingness to join forces with the political party that wins majority seats in Parliament including Fiji First.

The west-based party submitted its application for the nomination of five provisional candidates to the Fijian Elections Office yesterday.

Tiko says these are the party’s only provisional candidates as they did not receive any other applications.

Asked about seeking partnerships with other parties if they meet the threshold to enter Parliament, Tiko says they will consider the party that wins a majority of seats.

“We would evaluate the wishes of the people. If the majority of the people vote for SODELPA, we will consider it. Where ever the majority of the people will move, we will move because we want to serve the people. It’s about the people, it’s about us serving the interests of as many Fijians as possible.”

A political party or an independent candidate who does not receive the five percent of the total number of votes cast in the General Election, does not qualify for any seats in Parliament.