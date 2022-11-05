New Generation Party announces 5 new provisional candidates

West-based New Generation Party has announced the first five provisional candidates that will be contesting the general election next month.

They include acting party leader Varinava Tiko, president Wane Moli Veiba, Ratu Isireli Dausiga, Ranjina Kaur, and Aminisitai Tuirabe.

Leader Varinava Tiko says as the election date draws closer, people must vote on peace.

Tiko also says that whatever the result, they should accept it as the people’s choice.