New Generation manifesto outlines 27 commitments

New Generation Party candidates [File Photo]

The New Generation party is the first party to launch its manifesto which is available online.

According to the party’s Acting leader Varinava Tiko, they formulated the party manifesto after being registered.

In its manifesto, New Generation has outlined 27 commitments as some of the key commitments it aims to carry out if elected into government.

“Our manifesto was written and published on our Facebook page almost immediately after the party was registered. It was prepared even before we registered so it’s been there. We’ve never been too fancy like other parties to draw all the media attention and have it announced.”

Some of the commitments the party aims to carry include the review of the Education system through consultation and collaboration with all key stakeholders to ensure the best interests of the child become the driving force behind every initiative.

Partner with academic institutions for the provision of sound research, data, and platforms for public policies.



New Generation Party Leader, Varinava Tiko

Enhance and support a national mental health framework that is cognizant of the hidden costs of mental health issues on youths.

New Generation aims to build a framework for supporting, developing, and harnessing youth skills by mainstreaming youth interests, aspirations, and concerns in all government policies and budgets.

It states it will review iTaukei governance structures in place to support i-Taukei’s empowerment and aspirations in this day and age whilst enhancing the protection of indigenous land and collateral rights by all institutions and agencies that have been entrusted with management rights.

Mandate, encourage and, enhance respect for the separation of powers between the three arms of the State by all public office holders.

Establish the Truth and Transparency Commission as mandated under the 2013 Constitution.

Review of Government reforms in the public infrastructure sector and government procurement services to ensure value for money, the prudent management of taxpayer funds, and the efficient and effective provision of quality services to all Fijians.

A review of the entire government spending to weed out wastage of taxpayer funds.

Recognition of the rich cultural and heritage value of traditional sites in a robust tourism sector.

The manifesto is available on the New Generation Facebook page.

The party’s registration was approved by the Fiji Elections Office on 11th April 2022.