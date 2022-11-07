New Generation files nomination of candidates

Members of the New Generation Party

New Generation Party has filed their nomination of candidates at the Fijian Elections Office this afternoon.

The five provisional candidates including party leader Varinava Tiko met with the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem to hand over their application for the nomination of candidates.

The five nominated include acting party leader Varinava Tiko, president Wane Moli Veiba, Ratu Isireli Dausiga, Ranjina Kaur, and Aminisitai Tuirabe.

Article continues after advertisement

Tiko says he is proud that New Generation is the first party to file the nomination of their provisional candidates.

“We collected over 10,000 signatures when we established our application and from that, there were some duplicates and then we submitted more than 8,000. We’ve been around Fiji our message is different and we’ve been to most places where parties have not been in the very interior of our islands of Viti Levu and we still going out to campaign.”

The nomination period ends on November 14th, 2022.