Nation waits on SODELPA

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is saying it will make a final decision today on who it will work with to form the next government.

SODELPA’s board meeting is currently underway in Suva and the party is asking for patience and most importantly, prayers to grant wisdom and clear conscience upon the members of its board.

The party has also acknowledged its supporters and the public at large are awaiting a decision to be made by the party.

Article continues after advertisement

After the results announced yesterday FijiFirst has 26 seats, The People’s Alliance on 21, the National Federation Party on five and SODELA has three.

A coalition with SODELPA is needed for anyone to form the government.

Meanwhile, FBC News is currently present outside the meeting venue, and we can confirm there have been some loud and at times heated discussions inside the meeting venue as meeting continues.

Party Candidate Ifereimi Vasu was also seen coming out of the meeting venue and hasn’t returned since.

Vasu is one of the three candidates who has won a seat in Parliament. The others are Viliame Gavoka and Aseri Radrodro.