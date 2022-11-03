Narube’s manifesto focus is a no surprise

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube will focus his campaign on poverty ahead of the December 14 General Election.

This comes as no surprise, as Narube has over the years claimed that the poverty rate is high.

This despite several reports, including some from the World Bank, saying otherwise.

In an introductory video for his party manifesto, Narube says his party will work to eradicate poverty by driving income through Fiji’s natural resources.

Narube will be releasing his party’s manifesto tomorrow.

He says the theme for their manifesto is restoring hope and freedom.