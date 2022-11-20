Narube questions government boards representation

[File Photo]

Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube made a rather controversial statement during a party rally in Nausori, querying how many iTaukei people are represented on government boards.

While addressing the crowd, Narube claimed that only 15 percent of iTaukei are now present on the boards of government.

He says that if he forms the next government, he will advocate for balance.

“Before it used to be 60 percent. This government says it’s under merit so that under merit means we are not naracious enough, we do not qualify to seat as permanent secretary of finance or board of government.”

Narube says there are qualified people and some who are more than qualified.

He told supporters they need to be sensitive to this kind of issue if national unity had to be built.