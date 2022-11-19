Narube intends to pay back FNPF members' funds

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube told his supporters today that if he forms government, he will repay the money withdrawn from the Fiji National Provident Fund during the COVID-19 period.

Narube made the remark while addressing a crowd of over 60 people in Nausori, however, did not stress how he would do it.

He says the government should not have resorted to allowing the withdrawal in the first place.

“At a time when we were suffering, it said go and withdraw your own money from the FNPF.”

Narube has also claimed that other political parties are for the rich.

He claims that Unity Fiji is the party for ordinary Fijians.

Meanwhile, the ruling government during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic assisted thousands of Fijians through the FNPF COVID-19 Relief Assistance program.