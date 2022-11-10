Narayan withdraws as former SODELPA MPs named

The People’s Alliance has announced its 55 provisional candidates for the 2022 General Election.

Amongst them are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Doctor Antonio Lalabalavu, Inosi Kuridrani, Jese Saukuru and Peceli Vosanibola.

These are former members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party who recently abandoned the party to join Rabuka.

Also on the list are Labasa businessman Charan Jeath Singh and former Permanent Secretary of the then Public Service Commission, Parmesh Chand.

PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has also confirmed that Sajal Narayan has voluntarily pulled out his candidacy.

He says Narayan has assured his continuous support for the party.

The People’s Alliance will submit its nomination to the Fijian Elections Office later today.

More to follow.