Motion to appoint Deputy Party Leader illegal – Duru

SODELPA General Secretary Lenitasi Duru

The motion put up during the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Special General Meeting on Saturday to appoint a Deputy Party Leader was illegal.

General Secretary Lenitasi Duru told FBC News that it was brought up as part of the Agenda’s Other Matters.

Duru says the SGM is not the right forum to appoint a Deputy Party Leader.

“The Deputy Party Leader position is going to be appointed by the Management Board as per our constitution. The Management Board is the appointing Body for the Deputy Party Leader position”

Duru says the motion to confirm Aseri Radrodro as the Deputy Party Leader was unconstitutional in itself so that’s why it was not endorsed.

The Special General Meeting was called to endorse the 54 provisional candidates of the Party.