More than 550 candidates in this election: Saneem

The 2022 General Election ballot papers design will be precisely like the ones used in 2018.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the numbers will start from 173 and will go on until the last number of a political party candidate.

He says the number of candidates contesting the election will be more than 550, with nine registered political parties.

“As of 28th of October, we can say that there are 692,918 registered voters. This means that the Fijian Elections Office will have 613,794 for Election Day and 79,124 voters for pre-poll. In total, 855 venues will be operating and as the chairperson has said just over 7,500 officials will be engaged to vote on election day.”

Saneem says December 14th is a public holiday and eligible voters have been encouraged to cast their vote on the said date.

The election budget allocation is $26 million.