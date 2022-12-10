Monday 12am blackout period

The blackout period for the 2022 General Election will commence on Monday at 12am.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says this will run 48-hours prior to Election Day.

The SOE says initially it was to begin at 7.30am but changes have been made.

Article continues after advertisement

During this period, political parties will be required to delete online campaign materials.

Saneem says it will not be mandatory for media organizations to delete political party articles from their websites two days before Election Day.

However, campaigns by anyone will not be allowed.