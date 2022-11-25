MOG to visit remote districts

The Multinational Observers Group with Mohammed Saneem

The Multinational Observers Group is hoping to have its members visit all electoral districts around the country, ahead of the 2022 General Election.

MOG Secretariat Coordinator, Paul Wojciechowski says members have been visiting some of the most remote places, to carry out their monitoring and assessment of the electoral processes thus far.

“I’m confident that we will get our job done to a very high standard. As I’ve mentioned, we’ve had people on the ground from the very beginning, from the first step of the Writ being issued. We’re receiving good cooperation from the Fijian Government, all agencies, as well as the media and social and civil society.”

Article continues after advertisement

Wojciechowski says there are over 800 steps between the issuance and the return of the Writ that the MOG will be monitoring and assessing.

He adds each step will contribute to the MOG’s overall assessment, of the electoral process.