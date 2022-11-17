MOG team travels to Ovalau

[Photo: Multinational Observer Group - Fiji Election 2022 / Facebook]

A team from the Multinational Observer Group Secretariat is on their way to Levuka on Ovalau Island to observe election preparation.

It says they will check on arrangements and also prepare logistics for their observation teams.

The team is expected to visit other locations, particularly the maritime islands, in the coming days.

Article continues after advertisement

The MOG will be sending observers to Ovalau to witness pre-polling and polling activities in December.

Fijians will go to the polls next month on the 14th to cast their vote.