MOG reaches hard to reach areas

Some of the most difficult terrains in Fiji as pre-polling ended last night. [Source: Fijian Election]

The Multinational Observer Group says they conducted observations in some of the most difficult terrains in Fiji as pre-polling ended last night.

MOG says this includes some of the most difficult-to-reach maritime and interior locations in Fiji, including Rabi, Rotuma, Qamea, Nairai, the Lau Group, and the highlands of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

32 MOG observers covered pre-polling stations in all four Divisions and witnessed pre-polling activities at police, military, and corrections centres in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Article continues after advertisement

Around 95 MOG observers from 16 countries and two regional organizations will observe Election Day processes, including the counting and tallying of votes, on December 14.