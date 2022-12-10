MOG reaches hard to reach areas

Some of the most difficult terrains in Fiji as pre-polling ended last night. [Source: Fijian Election]
The Multinational Observer Group says they conducted observations in some of the most difficult terrains in Fiji as pre-polling ended last night.
MOG says this includes some of the most difficult-to-reach maritime and interior locations in Fiji, including Rabi, Rotuma, Qamea, Nairai, the Lau Group, and the highlands of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.
32 MOG observers covered pre-polling stations in all four Divisions and witnessed pre-polling activities at police, military, and corrections centres in the Suva-Nausori corridor.
Around 95 MOG observers from 16 countries and two regional organizations will observe Election Day processes, including the counting and tallying of votes, on December 14.