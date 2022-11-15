MOG meet Electoral Commission executives

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

The Multinational Observer Group (MOG) met today with representatives and organizations that have been invited by the government to observe the 2022 General Election.

Coordinator Observer, Paul Wojciechowski from Australia, says the MOG will be staffed by short- and long-term observers, who will travel far and wide, including to remote islands and villages, to observe election activities.

The MOG Secretariat met with the Fiji Electoral Commission today, to discuss the latter’s role, processes, and mechanisms.

Observers also observed the final hours of candidate nominations today at the Fijian Elections Office in Suva.

Some members of the MOG Secretariat were also part of the FEO logistics workshop that was held last week for political parties and independent candidates in Suva.

As was the case in the 2014 and 2018 elections, the MOG for the 2022 General Election on December 14 is co-chaired by Australia, India, and Indonesia.