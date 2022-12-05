MOG impressed with pre-poll turnout

The Multinational Observers Group was impressed with the turnout at the pre-polling at Nasele Village in Naitasiri this morning.

Observers Coordinator, Paul Wojciechowski was at the village to witness the official launch of pre-polling at 613 venues around the country and says operations went smoothly.

“I’m hoping for a high rate of participation and certainly in this village, we are very impressed with how people are embracing democracy and coming out to vote.”

Wojciechowski says 32 observers will be carrying out assessments at each of the pre-poll venues until Friday.

Meanwhile, 75 venues have completed voting so far with 27 still in progress.

There are still 511 venues yet to complete voting for Day One of pre-polling.

A total of 77,907 Fijians are registered to vote in pre-polling this week.