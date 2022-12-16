Methodist Church writes to President

Methodist Church of Fiji.

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has now weighed into the election results, and has written to the President claiming there is an inconsistency in the electronic results management system.

Following concerns by some political parties on the same issue, the President of the Methodist Church, Reverend Ili Vuni-suwai, joins them with a letter also copying the Commissioner of Police and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander.

The church says while there were explanations of the glitch provided, they are not convinced.

It says the church is deeply concerned with the continuous anomalies in the FEO.

And despite clarifications, the church has raised the issue of wanting a manual count.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has already stated that counting is already being done manually and that observers and agents from political parties, as well as members of the media fraternity, are witnessing the process at the count centre.

Saneem is also challenging anyone calling for a recount or claiming an anomaly to come out with evidence, as only then will actions be taken.