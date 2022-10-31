Media organizations to be fair and informative: FijiFirst

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday took a swipe at “The Fiji Times” and “Communications Fiji Limited’’ claiming that the two organizations are fond of publishing articles that have little to no basis in truth.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the media plays an important role in society, being fair, informative, and speaking the truth.

He says they are not only contesting against eight political parties, but they are also contesting against the Fiji Times and Communications Fiji Limited.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims the two organizations portray themselves as being unbiased and independent, but they are not.

“Journalists from those two organizations talk to us informally. They themselves are disgusted about how their editors are running the show and how biased they are. We have them talking to us. Obviously, we are not going to reveal the name. We want to protect their jobs.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has questioned how they can expect anybody from that media organization to conduct an impartial debate.

He adds that there is no way they will participate in any debate conducted by CFL and the Fiji Times.

“One of the international board members that came to Fiji before 2000 said there is nothing wrong with a media organization making an editorial position saying we support a particular political party for these reasons, but come out and say it.”

There is nothing wrong with it. People will know when they pick up the newspaper, watch TV or listen to the radio station.

They will know that these people have declared an interest.

FBC News has sent questions to the two organizations and is awaiting a response.